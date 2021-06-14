SERVINGS
2
Ingredients
Chef notes
After my sister and I kept sneaking bites out of her Tuesday dinner, a salted, chaat masala-fied version of this dish eventually became part of our weeknight dinner rotation. This is not some fancy party showstopper, but it's wonderful in its simplicity and too tasty not to share.
Technique tip: Note that the chaat masala already has salt in it, so you may not need more.
Preparation
Using your hands, break the potatoes into 1/2-inch pieces and put them in a medium bowl. Add the chile powder, chaat masala and oil and gently combine. Sprinkle the lime juice over the top. Taste, adjust the lime juice if needed and season with salt, if desired.