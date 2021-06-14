IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Red Chile Potatoes

Priya Krishna
Ingredients

  • 4 small new potatoes or baby red potatoes, boiled and cooled
  • 3/4 teaspoon red chile powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon chaat masala
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (from about half a lime), plus more if needed
  • kosher salt (optional)

    • Chef notes

    After my sister and I kept sneaking bites out of her Tuesday dinner, a salted, chaat masala-fied version of this dish eventually became part of our weeknight dinner rotation. This is not some fancy party showstopper, but it's wonderful in its simplicity and too tasty not to share.

    Technique tip: Note that the chaat masala already has salt in it, so you may not need more.

    Preparation

    Using your hands, break the potatoes into 1/2-inch pieces and put them in a medium bowl. Add the chile powder, chaat masala and oil and gently combine. Sprinkle the lime juice over the top. Taste, adjust the lime juice if needed and season with salt, if desired.

    Priya Krishna makes aloo parathas

    Recipe Tags

    IndianDairy-freeEasyHealthyPicnicQuickVeganVegetarianSide dishes

