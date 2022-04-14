IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Quick Strawberry 'Shortcake'

PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Celebrate Easter with lamb and squash stew, strawberry shortcake

April 14, 202205:28
Lidia Bastianich
Ingredients

  • 1 pint ripe strawberries, cored and quartered
  • 2 tablespoons strawberry liqueur (or rum and brandy)
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream, chilled
  • 24 bite-sized vanilla wafer cookies (such as Loacker or savoiardi lady fingers) or other very small crisp vanilla cookies, for serving

Chef notes

This recipe is so easy to assemble, uses any fruit in season and you can flavor it with any liquor you like. It's a light, bright, perfectly portioned way to end a meal.

Swap option: Any ripe fruit in season can be used (peaches, blueberries, ripe cherries). Any soft cookie or sponge cake can also be used.

Preparation

1.

Toss the strawberries with the liqueur and let macerate for 10 minutes.

2.

Whisk the cream to soft peaks.

3.

To serve, spoon some strawberries into 4 sundae dishes or wineglasses. Top with a few cookies and some whipped cream. Repeat with more strawberries, cookies and whipped cream. Top with a final strawberry and cookie and serve immediately.

Recipe Tags

EasterEasyEntertainingNo-cookQuickSpringDesserts
