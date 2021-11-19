IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Queso Fundido with Chorizo

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Adrianne Calvo
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 5 ounces Mexican chorizo, casings removed
  • 12 ounces Monterey or Oaxaca cheese, grated (2½ cups)
  • cups pico de gallo
  • flour tortillas or 12 ounces tortilla chips, for serving
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

    • Chef notes

    The cheese pull alone makes this dish worth it! It's so decadent, melty and delicious, and it comes together in no time.

    Technique tip: Do not overcook or it will be too chewy.

    Swap option: Remove chorizo to make vegetarian.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Place a skillet over medium heat and add the oil. Add the chorizo and cook, stirring frequently to cook evenly and prevent it from sticking to the bottom, about 6 to 7 minutes.

    3.

    Once cooked, remove the excess fat from the skillet or place the cooked chorizo on a paper towel-lined plate.

    4.

    Divide the chorizo into 2 large ovenproof dishes, setting aside 2 tablespoons to garnish when ready to serve.

    5.

    Place the grated cheese over the chorizo and bake for about 10 to 12 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbling.

    6.

    Serve warm with pico de gallo and plenty of flour tortillas or tortilla chips, and garnish with fresh cilantro.

    Queso Fundido with Chorizo

    Recipe Tags

    MexicanEasyEntertainingQuickSuper BowlTailgatingDips and Spreads

