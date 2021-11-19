Technique tip: Do not overcook or it will be too chewy.

The cheese pull alone makes this dish worth it! It's so decadent, melty and delicious, and it comes together in no time.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Place a skillet over medium heat and add the oil. Add the chorizo and cook, stirring frequently to cook evenly and prevent it from sticking to the bottom, about 6 to 7 minutes.

3.

Once cooked, remove the excess fat from the skillet or place the cooked chorizo on a paper towel-lined plate.

4.

Divide the chorizo into 2 large ovenproof dishes, setting aside 2 tablespoons to garnish when ready to serve.

5.

Place the grated cheese over the chorizo and bake for about 10 to 12 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbling.

6.

Serve warm with pico de gallo and plenty of flour tortillas or tortilla chips, and garnish with fresh cilantro.