A traditional vegetable tian holds a special place in my heart because to me this captures the flavors of what my mother cooks from my father's garden, prepared Provençal-style.

Preparation

Preheat oven to 375 F. In a braiser pan, warm 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over medium heat. Add the sliced onions, garlic, red peppers, thyme and rosemary. Season with some salt and cayenne pepper, and cook until the onions start to become translucent.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the sliced yellow and green zucchini, eggplant and tomatoes. Drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil over the vegetables and season them with salt and a pinch of cayenne pepper. Toss well with the basil leaves.

When the onion and pepper mix have softened, spread the vegetables in an even layer over and press down gently.

Transfer the pan into the oven and bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender and the top has baked. Remove the pan from the oven and using a spatula or the back of a spoon, gently press the top layer of vegetables down so the top of the casserole is flat.