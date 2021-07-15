Swap option: If you can't find dorade, feel free to substitute it with canned chunk light tuna or herring.

Dorade is a white fish that is a type of sea bream. It's popular in the Mediterranean and is typically tinned skin-on in oil. This simple French-inspired pressed sandwich tastes great immediately but is even more delicious when allowed to rest for at least 6 to 8 hours, which allows the flavors of the harissa and fish to permeate the toasted bread.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 400 F.

2.

Slice each eggplant lengthwise into 4 pieces. Place on a platter and sprinkle a little salt on each side. Allow the eggplant to rest for 10 minutes to allow the moisture to release.

3.

Rinse the eggplant and place on a bed of paper towels to absorb the moisture, blotting as needed.

4.

Add 2 tablespoon of oil to a skillet over medium-high heat and add the eggplant. Cook for 3 minutes on each side until slightly golden-brown. Set aside to cool.

5.

Add a little olive oil to both sides of the baguette and add to the oven for 4 minutes or until lightly toasted. Set aside to cool.

6.

Build the sandwich by spreading the harissa on one side of the toasted baguette and adding the eggplant, dorade, olives and marinated artichoke to the other.

7.

Bring both sides together to create a sandwich. Securely wrap the sandwich in the parchment paper. Allow the sandwich to rest for at least 30 minutes or up to 8 hours.

8.

Slice in half and serve.