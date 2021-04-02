Chef notes

James Hemings, the chef and slave of Thomas Jefferson, is credited for introducing the nation to what we call macaroni and cheese. Originally it was considered a refined, upper-crust dish. As the dish gained popularity and its ingredients became more accessible to the average person, it became more of a comfort food for the masses, rather than a dish reserved for the rich. Its roots trace back to Italy, the United Kingdom and France.

For me, its roots trace back to the '60s when commodity food was being distributed, which included processed cheese. Although I have tasted versions of this dish all over the world, with cheeses produce by artisans, it still doesn't compare to what I've tasted in the most humble of kitchens. The women of my family were well versed in turning commodity cheese into a liquid gold that produced the best macaroni and cheese. It was a cheap dish that could feed a lot of people.

This updated version puts a fun twist on this historic dish and is great for serving large groups, or for a potluck supper. It can be made days in advance and frozen for convenience. If this recipe is too large, you can freeze half of it for another meal. Now that's comfort!