Swap options: If you don't care much for jam in your grilled cheese, throw an apple or pear slice in there. If you want to go a savory route, a slice of ham is a nice touch, too.

Technique tip: You can feel free to assemble your whole sandwich ahead of time before making this in the pan, but for this recipe, the bread is pre-toasted in the pan on one side first to assist in warming up the middle contents and to help avoid sogginess.

Never underestimate the power of a comforting simple grilled cheese! The takeaway in this recipe is that a little of anything goes a long way. This version is powered up by Swiss health bread, everything bagel seasoning and a touch of sweet fig jam. Since Swiss health bread is a dense, multigrain bread, it makes for a tiny sandwich, but one that packs a good amount of energy for a busy day.

Preparation

1.

Set a frying pan or skillet over medium-low heat, and melt butter, swirling it to coat the bottom of the pan.

2.

Transfer your bread into the pan and allow them to toast on one side for about a minute, then carefully flip them both over and transfer them to a plate, toasted side up. Turn off the heat under the pan.

3.

Assemble your sandwich: On one slice, spoon on your fig jam and spread it out onto the surface using the back of your spoon (the heat might assist in making this easier). Then, on top of the jam, sprinkle your everything bagel seasoning evenly as possible and add the cheese. Place the other bread slice, toasted side down, on top of the cheese.

4.

Reignite the medium-low heat under the pan (melting a little more butter in it if it seems to have dried out). Carefully place the sandwich into the pan, and allow it to cook for about 2 to 3 minutes or until the bottom of the bread is toasted and you might hear some cheese sizzling on the pan. Then, carefully flip the sandwich over with a spatula to the other side to toast for another 1 to 2 minutes, depending how toasty you'd like your bread to be.

5.

Remove the sandwich from the skillet onto a plate and turn off the heat. Allow it to cool for about a minute. Slice it in half or keep it whole since it's a small sandwich.