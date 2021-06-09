These potato and zucchini chips have been a starter at Fresco by Scotto restaurant for 28 years. You can't stop eating them!

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Peel potatoes, cut into very thin slices and immediately place in a bowl of cold water. Cut zucchini into thin slices, place in a large bowl and toss with flour. Drain potatoes and dry on paper towels.

3.

In a heavy sauté pan, heat canola oil to 325 F. Deep-fry potato and zucchini chips separately for about 2-3 minutes until lightly brown; drain, season with salt and let cool.

4.

Add potato and zucchini chips to a large baking pan. Spread out evenly to make just one layer. Top with gorgonzola cheese and bake until cheese melts. Serve immediately.