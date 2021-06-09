Ingredients
Chef notes
These potato and zucchini chips have been a starter at Fresco by Scotto restaurant for 28 years. You can't stop eating them!
Technique tip: Cook potatoes and zucchini chips separately.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 350 F.2.
Peel potatoes, cut into very thin slices and immediately place in a bowl of cold water. Cut zucchini into thin slices, place in a large bowl and toss with flour. Drain potatoes and dry on paper towels.3.
In a heavy sauté pan, heat canola oil to 325 F. Deep-fry potato and zucchini chips separately for about 2-3 minutes until lightly brown; drain, season with salt and let cool.4.
Add potato and zucchini chips to a large baking pan. Spread out evenly to make just one layer. Top with gorgonzola cheese and bake until cheese melts. Serve immediately.