Technique tip: Once the gnocchi float, they are ready to be strained and added to the sauce. Always cook your gnocchi in the sauce for at least 2 minutes before serving.

I love this dish because it combines my two favorite cuisines: Italian and barbecue. The tender, smoked brisket adds a meaty richness to the flavorful red wine sauce and fluffy gnocchi.

Preparation

1.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil (1 tablespoon kosher salt per gallon of water).

2.

While you are waiting for your water to come to a boil, begin making your sauce by warming a large sauté pan over medium heat with olive oil. When you begin to see ripples in the oil, add in the sliced garlic and cook until aromatic and lightly golden-brown. Next add the diced shallots and cook until soft and slightly caramelized.

3.

Deglaze the sauté pan with red wine and reduce by half. Once your red wine has reduced, pour in your beef stock and add the chopped smoked brisket and simmer for a few minutes to combine all the flavors and warm the brisket through. Turn your heat down to medium-low and stir in the butter, a little at a time, to thicken your sauce and create a creamy texture. Once the butter is emulsified into the sauce, reduce the heat to low and hold the sauce warm until the gnocchi are cooked.

4.

Once the pot of water comes to a boil, slide the gnocchi into the pot and cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until the gnocchi begin to float. When the gnocchi float, gently strain them, placed them into your sauce and toss gently.

5.

Simmer the gnocchi with the sauce for a minute or two to coat them. Toss in 1 tablespoon of the chopped parsley and 1/4 cup of the grated Parmesan.

6.

Transfer the sauced gnocchi to a platter or individual plates and garnish with remaining chopped parsley and grated Parmesan cheese and serve.