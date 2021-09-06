IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Vote for your favorite football food in TODAY's Game Time Tailgating Bracket

Potato Gnocchi with Brisket Ragu

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(4)
Ken Goodman
Matt Abdoo
COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(4)

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 8 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 1 cup finely diced shallots
  • 1 cup red wine
  • 3 cups beef stock
  • 1 pound Slow-Cooked Brisket, chopped (recipe linked above)
  • 8 tablespoons butter
  • 2 pounds potato gnocchi
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley, divided
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan, divided

    • Chef notes

    I love this dish because it combines my two favorite cuisines: Italian and barbecue. The tender, smoked brisket adds a meaty richness to the flavorful red wine sauce and fluffy gnocchi.

    Use my Slow-Cooked Brisket in this recipe.

    Technique tip: Once the gnocchi float, they are ready to be strained and added to the sauce. Always cook your gnocchi in the sauce for at least 2 minutes before serving.

    Swap option: Any of your favorite, slow-cooked, tender meats will work here.

    Preparation

    1.

    Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil (1 tablespoon kosher salt per gallon of water).

    2.

    While you are waiting for your water to come to a boil, begin making your sauce by warming a large sauté pan over medium heat with olive oil. When you begin to see ripples in the oil, add in the sliced garlic and cook until aromatic and lightly golden-brown. Next add the diced shallots and cook until soft and slightly caramelized.

    3.

    Deglaze the sauté pan with red wine and reduce by half. Once your red wine has reduced, pour in your beef stock and add the chopped smoked brisket and simmer for a few minutes to combine all the flavors and warm the brisket through. Turn your heat down to medium-low and stir in the butter, a little at a time, to thicken your sauce and create a creamy texture. Once the butter is emulsified into the sauce, reduce the heat to low and hold the sauce warm until the gnocchi are cooked.

    4.

    Once the pot of water comes to a boil, slide the gnocchi into the pot and cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until the gnocchi begin to float. When the gnocchi float, gently strain them, placed them into your sauce and toss gently.

    5.

    Simmer the gnocchi with the sauce for a minute or two to coat them. Toss in 1 tablespoon of the chopped parsley and 1/4 cup of the grated Parmesan.

    6.

    Transfer the sauced gnocchi to a platter or individual plates and garnish with remaining chopped parsley and grated Parmesan cheese and serve.

    Potato Gnocchi with Brisket Ragu

    Chef Matt Abdoo's tips to make the best brisket

    Sept. 6, 202105:04

    Recipe Tags

    ItalianComfort FoodDinnerEntertainingEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice