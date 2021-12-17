It definitely scratches the itch for mashed potatoes, but the cauliflower and yogurt make it feel much lighter and like something we could easily incorporate into our regular rotation.

Preparation

1.

Add the potato pieces and cauliflower florets to a large stock pot, cover with cold water and season generously with salt.

2.

Bring to a boil over high heat and cook until fork-tender.

3.

Drain in a colander and then return the vegetables to the hot pot and let sit for a few minutes to dry off.

4.

Add the butter and mash with a potato masher until nearly smooth.

5.

Fold in the yogurt and garlic powder.

6.

Taste and season with salt, as needed.

7.

Transfer to a serving bowl and top with chives, flaky sea salt, freshly cracked black pepper and a pat of butter.