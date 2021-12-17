IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Potato-Cauli Mash with Yogurt and Chives

SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(4)
Long Island City, New York, December 13, 2021 (NBC/Today.com/Today All Day): Starting From Scratch - Elizabeth Heiskell teaches Savannah Guthrie how to cook. Photo by Lanna Apisukh.
Long Island City, New York, December 13, 2021 (NBC/Today.com/Today All Day): Starting From Scratch - Elizabeth Heiskell teaches Savannah Guthrie how to cook. Photo by Lanna Apisukh.Lanna Apisukh / Lanna Apisukh
Goop
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(4)

Ingredients

  • pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and quartered
  • 1 pound cauliflower, cut into small florets
  • kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, chilled, cut into small squares, plus more to serve
  • 3/4 cup full-fat plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped chives, for garnish
  • flaky sea salt, for garnish
  • freshly ground black pepper, for garnish

    • Chef notes

    It definitely scratches the itch for mashed potatoes, but the cauliflower and yogurt make it feel much lighter and like something we could easily incorporate into our regular rotation.

    Preparation

    1.

    Add the potato pieces and cauliflower florets to a large stock pot, cover with cold water and season generously with salt.

    2.

    Bring to a boil over high heat and cook until fork-tender.

    3.

    Drain in a colander and then return the vegetables to the hot pot and let sit for a few minutes to dry off.

    4.

    Add the butter and mash with a potato masher until nearly smooth.

    5.

    Fold in the yogurt and garlic powder.

    6.

    Taste and season with salt, as needed.

    7.

    Transfer to a serving bowl and top with chives, flaky sea salt, freshly cracked black pepper and a pat of butter. 

    Potato-Cauli Mash with Yogurt and Chives

    See a preview of Savannah's new cooking show on All Day, 'Starting from Scratch'

    Dec. 17, 202103:04

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodHealthyVegetarianWinterSide dishes

    More Side dishesSee All

    Dylan's Grandmother's Tuna Noodle Salad

    Mango-Cashew Coleslaw

    Pickled Leftover Roasted Beets

    Broccoli and Green Apple Slaw with Spicy Buttermilk Ranch

    Garden Focaccia

    Asparagus tart

    Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

    Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes

    Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes

    The Zakarian Family's Fragrant Rice Pilaf

    Sweet Corn Relish

    Sweet Summer Corn Relish

    Give this morning staple a savory spin with superfoods and an herb yogurt sauce.

    Savory Garden Pancakes with Yogurt Herb Sauce