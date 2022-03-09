Ingredients
- 1 chuck roast
- salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 3 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 package zesty Italian dressing season mix
- 1 (16-oiunce) jar pepperoncini peppers and their juices
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 4 ounces prepared horseradish
Chef notes
This recipe is great because you can throw these few ingredients together before work and come home to a completed dinner your family will love. This roast is fabulous on its own. It hardly needs more than a generous side of garlic mashed potatoes and roasted root vegetables. But magic happens when you pile this roast on a tasted garlic buttered French baguette with broiled provolone cheese and horseradish sauce. Wow, that is one heck of a sandwich!
Technique tip: Dry the roast with paper towels and season generously before searing to make sure the roast has caramelized crust.
Swap option: This would be amazing with chicken.
Preparation
For the pot roast:1.
Pat dry the roast with paper towels and generously season with salt and pepper.2.
In a large skillet over very high heat, add 2 tablespoons canola oil and brown roast on both sides, about 5 minutes each.3.
After browning the roast, place it in the slow cooker and sprinkle the seasoning packet onto the roast.4.
Pour pepperoncini peppers and juices over the roast.5.
Turn slow cooker on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours.
For the horseradish cream sauce:
Mix all ingredients and serve with roast or on a sandwich.