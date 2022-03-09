Chef notes

This recipe is great because you can throw these few ingredients together before work and come home to a completed dinner your family will love. This roast is fabulous on its own. It hardly needs more than a generous side of garlic mashed potatoes and roasted root vegetables. But magic happens when you pile this roast on a tasted garlic buttered French baguette with broiled provolone cheese and horseradish sauce. Wow, that is one heck of a sandwich!

Technique tip: Dry the roast with paper towels and season generously before searing to make sure the roast has caramelized crust.

Swap option: This would be amazing with chicken.