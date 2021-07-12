Chef notes

This recipe takes a prepped meal and turns into an entirely new one — a creamy pasta that packs in the filling veggies. Eat it hot or serve at room temperature for a summer picnic. Either way, its simplicity makes it a constant go-to.

Use the leftovers from my Portobello Mushrooms with Goat Cheese in this recipe.

Swap option: This recipe can be swapped endlessly with other cheeses like blue cheese, cream cheese, mozzarella or feta. And any hearty lettuce like kale, radicchio or romaine could replace the spinach.