Ingredients
Chef notes
This recipe takes a prepped meal and turns into an entirely new one — a creamy pasta that packs in the filling veggies. Eat it hot or serve at room temperature for a summer picnic. Either way, its simplicity makes it a constant go-to.
Use the leftovers from my Portobello Mushrooms with Goat Cheese in this recipe.
Swap option: This recipe can be swapped endlessly with other cheeses like blue cheese, cream cheese, mozzarella or feta. And any hearty lettuce like kale, radicchio or romaine could replace the spinach.
Preparation1.
Bring a salted pot of water to a boil. Place the pasta in the water and cook for approximately 7 to 10 minutes, until it is cooked to al dente. While the pasta is cooking, make you're your mushrooms are prepped (if they were frozen, put them in the microwave for a minute or two to bring them back).2.
Chop the mushrooms into bite-sized pieces.3.
When the pasta is ready drain, then place it back in the pot. Add in the mushrooms, goat cheese, spinach, lemon juice and salt. Stir until the cheese has melted slightly.