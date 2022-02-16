Chef notes

Siu mai is an open-face dumpling with pork and prawn filling usually served in a bamboo basket. A dim sum favorite, siu mai is healthier than other dumplings because they're steamed instead of fried. Dim sum is a Chinese tradition that came out of the Silk Road, originating from the Guangdong Province (formerly Canton). Teahouses opened up to serve travelers with teas and snacks served in bamboo baskets, giving them their "yum cha" break.

The first time I tried dim sum was in Hong Kong when I was about 13. My father took my brother and me on a trip to visit my aunt. I remember been woken up at early hours and we were taken to a bright, colorful restaurant in Kowloon Bay. It was a Sunday morning and we proceeded to eat our way through plates and baskets full of delicacies wheeled to us on trolleys. It was such a joyous breakfast and lunch experience, we didn't leave until noon! Whenever I make this recipe, it takes me back to Hong Kong. These are famous the world over, sometimes made with pork and mushroom, but my favorite ones are with added prawns and bamboo shoots.

Technique tip: Dice the prawns roughly so that they cook at the same time as the minced pork without being overcooked and still retain a juicy bite. To ensure the dumplings don't open up, make sure you twist well and use water to dab along the edges of the wonton wrapper so they stick to the filling. You can trim off any excess wrapper with a pair of scissors.

Swap option: You can use minced chicken or fish instead of pork.

Special equipment: Bamboo steamer, steamer rack, wok, greaseproof paper, wok lid, chopsticks and scissors.