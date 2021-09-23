Ingredients
Chef notes
Growing up in small town in Mexico, it was a special occasion for my mom and her siblings to enjoy these cookies. My grandmother and great-grandmother used the only ingredients they had available, making this recipe easy and accessible for anyone to make. Though simple, they remind my mom of her upbringing and spending time with family. Enjoy the cookies on their own or for the holidays.
Technique tip: Depending on how warm your kitchen is, you may need to add a little extra flour to your batch to ensure the dough holds together and maintains its form once rolled into a ball.
You can store the extra cookies in a metal or glass bowl and lightly covered with a napkin or paper towel for up to a week. Note that storing these cookies in an air-tight container or with a lid will result in the cookies losing their slightly crunchy texture.
Swap option: If you don't have vanilla extract, you can use 1 teaspoon orange zest.
Preparation
For the cookies:1.
In a medium bowl, mix the eggs, granulated sugar, vanilla extract and vegetable shortening with a spatula until creamy.2.
Next, begin adding the baking powder and flour one cup at a time, ensuring that the dough begins to form in between. At this point, we recommend mixing the dough by hand.3.
Once the dough is formed, you may add the finely chopped pecans if you choose to do so.4.
Preheat oven to 350 F.5.
Now, begin rolling the dough into 1-inch balls with your hands and place onto your baking sheet(s). The amount of vegetable shortening should prevent your cookies from sticking.6.
Once the cookie balls are formed, create a crisscross pattern by lightly flattening the cookies with a fork.7.
Place the cookies in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until lightly brown. The bottom of the cookie will look golden-brown.
For the coating:
While the cookies are baking, in a separate bowl, combine the granulated sugar and cinnamon to form the cinnamon-sugar coating.
To assemble:
Once the cookies have baked, carefully lift them off the baking sheet using a metal or wooden spatula and lightly roll the cookies in the cinnamon-sugar until evenly coated (please note that at this point the cookies can are really hot, so use caution).