Chef notes

Growing up in small town in Mexico, it was a special occasion for my mom and her siblings to enjoy these cookies. My grandmother and great-grandmother used the only ingredients they had available, making this recipe easy and accessible for anyone to make. Though simple, they remind my mom of her upbringing and spending time with family. Enjoy the cookies on their own or for the holidays.

Technique tip: Depending on how warm your kitchen is, you may need to add a little extra flour to your batch to ensure the dough holds together and maintains its form once rolled into a ball.

You can store the extra cookies in a metal or glass bowl and lightly covered with a napkin or paper towel for up to a week. Note that storing these cookies in an air-tight container or with a lid will result in the cookies losing their slightly crunchy texture.

Swap option: If you don't have vanilla extract, you can use 1 teaspoon orange zest.