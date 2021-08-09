Ingredients
Chef notes
Talk about a simple dessert! This recipe comes together in minutes, but your guests will think you worked on it for hours.
Technique tip: If you want to ripen plums, place them in a brown paper bag in cool dry place and it will speed up the ripening process.
Swap option: In the fall, substitute apples and cinnamon for the plums.
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Butter a cast-iron skillet and set aside.2.
Trim the plums into wedges that are 1/4 inch wide on the skin side of the cut. Toss the plums with 1/3 cup of the granulated sugar and arrange them evenly in the skillet and set aside.3.
In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the remaining 1/3 cup sugar, flour and salt. Whisk in the milk and vanilla. Pour batter into the skillet and place on the center rack in the oven.4.
Bake until just set, about 1 hour. Remove from oven and let cool.5.
When cooled, remove from the skillet and slice into wedges. Dust with powdered sugar before serving.