Plum Dutch Baby

COOK TIME
1 hr
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(29)
TODAY
Elizabeth Heiskell
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 6-8 medium plums
  • 2/3 cup granulated sugar, divided
  • 4 eggs
  • 1/2 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • cups whole milk
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • powdered sugar

    • Chef notes

    Talk about a simple dessert! This recipe comes together in minutes, but your guests will think you worked on it for hours.

    Technique tip: If you want to ripen plums, place them in a brown paper bag in cool dry place and it will speed up the ripening process.

    Swap option: In the fall, substitute apples and cinnamon for the plums.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 350 F. Butter a cast-iron skillet and set aside.

    2.

    Trim the plums into wedges that are 1/4 inch wide on the skin side of the cut. Toss the plums with 1/3 cup of the granulated sugar and arrange them evenly in the skillet and set aside.

    3.

    In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the remaining 1/3 cup sugar, flour and salt. Whisk in the milk and vanilla. Pour batter into the skillet and place on the center rack in the oven.

    4.

    Bake until just set, about 1 hour. Remove from oven and let cool.

    5.

    When cooled, remove from the skillet and slice into wedges. Dust with powdered sugar before serving.

    Summer recipes for peaches, plums and cherries

    Aug. 9, 202106:14

    Recipe Tags

    BreakfastEasyEntertainingSummerBrunchDesserts

