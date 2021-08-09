IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Plum and Cherry Salad with Goat Cheese, Mint and Prosciutto

PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
8-12
RATE THIS RECIPE
(16)
TODAY
Elizabeth Heiskell
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons minced yellow sweet onions
  • 1 small serrano pepper, seeded and minced
  • 1 small bell pepper, minced
  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 4 cups peeled and cubed plums
  • 2 cups cherries, pitted
  • 2 cups arugula
  • 1/2 cup torn mint leaves
  • 1/2 cup torn prosciutto
  • 6 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

    • Chef notes

    They say you eat with your eyes first — well, if that's the case with this salad, you will be stuffed before you even take one bite. It tastes just as good as it looks.

    Technique tip: Always use a cherry pitter to remove the pits from the cherries; it is invaluable for the recipe.

    Swap option: Any ripe summer fruit will work beautifully in this salad.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a large bowl, combine onion, peppers, vinegar and honey. Whisk in olive oil, slowly. Season dressing with salt and pepper.

    2.

    Toss plums, cherries, arugula and mint together in the mixing bowl with the dressing. Pour tossed fruit into serving bowl.

    3.

    Top with prosciutto and goat cheese crumbles and serve immediately.

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingHealthyLightLunchSummerSalads

