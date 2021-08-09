PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
8-12
Ingredients
Chef notes
They say you eat with your eyes first — well, if that's the case with this salad, you will be stuffed before you even take one bite. It tastes just as good as it looks.
Technique tip: Always use a cherry pitter to remove the pits from the cherries; it is invaluable for the recipe.
Swap option: Any ripe summer fruit will work beautifully in this salad.
Preparation1.
In a large bowl, combine onion, peppers, vinegar and honey. Whisk in olive oil, slowly. Season dressing with salt and pepper.2.
Toss plums, cherries, arugula and mint together in the mixing bowl with the dressing. Pour tossed fruit into serving bowl.3.
Top with prosciutto and goat cheese crumbles and serve immediately.