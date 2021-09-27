IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Listen now: Hoda’s ‘Making Space’ for grace with Anne Lamott

Pizza Baguette

Harper Point Photography
Valentina Mussi
Ingredients

  • 1 large baguette
  • 1/4 cup pizza sauce
  • 1/4 cup pepperoni slices
  • 3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt

    • Chef notes

    Walk into almost any grocery store, and you’ll find fresh baguettes in the bakery section (or ready-to-bake ones in the frozen aisle). Here’s how to turn that delicious French bread into an epic appetizer or easy meal with your favorite pizza flavors!

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 375 F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

    2.

    Using a serrated knife, make deep cuts 2 inches apart along baguette (making sure not to cut bread all the way through).

    3.

    Using a spoon, stuff each opening in bread with pizza sauce. Then stuff with pepperoni and top with mozzarella. Sprinkle garlic salt on top. Transfer to prepared baking sheet.

    4.

    Bake 10 minutes.

    5.

    Let cool 5 minutes before serving on a large plate. Cut bread into pieces or break apart with your hands.

    Recipe Tags

    AmericanItalianComfort FoodDinnerEasyKid-friendlyPartyQuickTrendsAppetizersEntrées

