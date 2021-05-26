IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 6 bestsellers are essential for summer — and they're all under $30

Pink Lemonade Ice Pops

Elena Besser
Ingredients

  • 2 cups pink coconut water
  • 2 lemons, cut in half
  • 2 teaspoons agave nectar
  • 1 pinch kosher salt

    • Chef notes

    These pink lemonade ice pops are a healthy and refreshing summer treat for kids and adults alike.

    Preparation

    Combine coconut water, the juice of 3 lemon halves (reserving the remaining half for later), agave and kosher salt in a liquid measuring cup and stir to combine.

    Slice the remaining lemon half into 4 rounds and place into each section of the ice cube tray.

    Divide the liquid evenly amongst each section of the ice cube tray and place into the freezer for 1 hour. Add in the popsicle sticks and place back into the freezer until set, at least 10 hours. Remove from the ice mold and enjoy!

    Recipe Tags

    5 or less ingredients Dairy-freeEasyEntertainingHealthyKid-friendlyMake It BetterNo-Cook RecipesSummerVeganVegetarianDesserts

