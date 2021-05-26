These pink lemonade ice pops are a healthy and refreshing summer treat for kids and adults alike.

Preparation

Combine coconut water, the juice of 3 lemon halves (reserving the remaining half for later), agave and kosher salt in a liquid measuring cup and stir to combine.

Slice the remaining lemon half into 4 rounds and place into each section of the ice cube tray.

Divide the liquid evenly amongst each section of the ice cube tray and place into the freezer for 1 hour. Add in the popsicle sticks and place back into the freezer until set, at least 10 hours. Remove from the ice mold and enjoy!