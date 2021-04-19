Technique tip: Make sure whatever vessel you put the pickles in that they are cleaned and sanitized.

I love pickled vegetables! Pickling is such a great way to turn yesterday's side into tomorrow's delicious snack, salad or sandwich topper. Beets are especially great for pickling because they retain their vibrant color and the salty brine balances so well with their natural sweetness.

Preparation

1.

Place the vinegars, granulated sugar, kosher salt and spices in a 1-quart sauce pot and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes to bring out the flavors of the spices.

2.

While the pickling liquid is simmering, place the sliced roasted beets into a 1-quart Mason jar or nonreactive food-safe container. Pour the hot pickling liquid over the beets to fill the jar and seal with the lid.

3.

Allow the pickled beets to cool on the counter to room temperature then store in the refrigerator until ready to use.