Chef notes

This marinated and slow-roasted pork shoulder is often the star of just about any Puerto Rican holiday party or family gathering, but the features that make it such a perfect recipe for entertaining and celebrations also make it an ideal make-ahead dish for busy weekdays. Prep and marinate the pork shoulder over the weekend and let it cook all day in an oven while you go about your day. On Day 1, it'll make a perfect meal along with your favorite sides like rice or vegetables. Then use the leftovers to make tasty Cuban medianoche sandwiches or quick pork tacos, or you could even sauté them into a hash with potatoes and top with a fried egg for a filling breakfast. Just like with all traditional family recipes, there are many different versions of pernil, but this is the one I have made for my family for years.

Technique tip: Seville oranges or sour oranges, known in Spanish as "naranja agria," are a key ingredient in a lot of Puerto Rican and Cuban marinades. The tart oranges are closer to a lemon in flavor but have a hint of sweetness that makes for an ideal ingredient in savory dishes. You can find them at Latin and Asian groceries, but if you can't, they can be replaced with either grapefruit juice or a mix of regular orange and lime juice. You can also sub bell peppers for the Cubanelle peppers.