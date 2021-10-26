IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pepperoni Pizza-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

TODAY All Day
Peyton Janicke
Ingredients

  • nonstick cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 8 thin boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 12 slices pepperoni
  • 2 tablespoons sour cream

    • Chef notes

    My grandma makes amazing chicken cutlets and she came up with a version of this recipe because she knows my favorite food is pepperoni! The spicy pepperoni, the gooey cheese and crispy breadcrumb topping make this dish a winner for kids of all ages. Plus, it takes less than 30 minutes to make!

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 425 F.

    2.

    Line a cookie sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.

    3.

    In a small bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, Italian seasoning, olive oil and 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese. Set aside.

    4.

    Place half of the chicken breasts on the bottom of a sheet pan that's been sprayed with cooking spray. Season all over with salt and pepper. Sprinkle other 1/2 cup of mozzarella over the chicken. Place the pepperoni on top of the cheese, about 3 slices per chicken breast.

    5.

    Take the other half of the chicken breasts and place on top of the pepperoni. It's like you're making a sandwich with the chicken as the bread and the cheese and pepperoni on the inside.

    6.

    Spread a thin layer of sour cream on top of the chicken. Mound breadcrumb mixture on to the top of each piece of chicken, pressing firmly to adhere.

    7.

    Place sheet pan in the oven and bake for 20 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the internal temperature reaches 165 F.

    Recipe Tags

    ChickenComfort FoodEasyKid-friendlyQuickEntrées

