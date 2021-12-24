Chef notes

This drink is the perfect combination of a coffee pick-me-up with the warm comforting feeling of hot cocoa. The addition of the schnapps gives it a special holiday feel that's perfect for sitting around the fire on Christmas Eve or while opening gifts on Christmas morning.

Swap option: Omit schnapps for a nonalcoholic version. Substitute brewed coffee if espresso is unavailable. Substitute canned whipped topping for whipped cream. Substitute holiday sprinkles for white chocolate shavings. Substitute premade hot chocolate or powdered mix.