Ingredients
Chef notes
This drink is the perfect combination of a coffee pick-me-up with the warm comforting feeling of hot cocoa. The addition of the schnapps gives it a special holiday feel that's perfect for sitting around the fire on Christmas Eve or while opening gifts on Christmas morning.
Swap option: Omit schnapps for a nonalcoholic version. Substitute brewed coffee if espresso is unavailable. Substitute canned whipped topping for whipped cream. Substitute holiday sprinkles for white chocolate shavings. Substitute premade hot chocolate or powdered mix.
Preparation
For the hot chocolate:
Bring milk, cream and water to a boil; do not scald.
Place chocolate chips and vanilla in a bowl. Pour hot milk/cream mixture over the chocolate chips and vanilla slowly and mix until melted.
For the whipped cream:
Add cream, vanilla and sugar to a bowl. Whip until soft peaks form.
Peppermint half-and-half:1.
Pour 2 shots of espresso into each of 4 mugs.2.
Add 1 ounce peppermint schnapps to each mug.3.
Add 1 cup hot chocolate to each mug and mix.4.
Garnish with whipped cream, crumbled candy canes and white chocolate shavings; place one candy cane in each mug.