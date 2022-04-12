Chef notes

This is my dad's favorite recipe, and it's easy to see why: It's full of flavor like a carrot cake, has a tight crumb like a pound cake, and it comes together quickly and easily.

Technique tip: Be sure to use a cake tester or skewer to test to see if the Bundt is completely baked through. Even if it smells good and looks done, only a cake tester will let you know if it's done deep in the center. This cake can be stored, covered, at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Swap options: You can swap dried cranberries for the gold raisins (or leave them out altogether).

Special equipment: 12-cup Bundt pan, stand mixer or hand mixer.