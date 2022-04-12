Ingredients
- nonstick baking spray with flour
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1½ cups unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1½ cups packed light or dark brown sugar
- 4 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups roughly chopped pecan pieces, toasted
- 3/4 cup canned crushed pineapple, in its own juice
- 1/2 cup golden raisins
Chef notes
This is my dad's favorite recipe, and it's easy to see why: It's full of flavor like a carrot cake, has a tight crumb like a pound cake, and it comes together quickly and easily.
Technique tip: Be sure to use a cake tester or skewer to test to see if the Bundt is completely baked through. Even if it smells good and looks done, only a cake tester will let you know if it's done deep in the center. This cake can be stored, covered, at room temperature for up to 1 week.
Swap options: You can swap dried cranberries for the gold raisins (or leave them out altogether).
Special equipment: 12-cup Bundt pan, stand mixer or hand mixer.
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 325 F and place a rack in the middle of the oven. Spray a 12-cup Bundt pan with baking spray.2.
In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Whisk to combine.3.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the softened butter and brown sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating until each is incorporated before adding the next, about 2 minutes total. Add the vanilla. Reduce the speed to low and add the flour mixture. Mix until just combined. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl as needed. Stir in the pecans, pineapple and raisins.4.
Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake until a cake tester inserted deep into the cake comes out completely clean, 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes.5.
Let the cake cool in the pan on a cooling rack for 10 minutes. Invert the pan to release the cake and allow the cake to cool completely before slicing and serving.
Reprinted from "Life is What You Bake It." Copyright © 2021 by Vallery Lomas. Photographs copyright © 2021 by Linda Xiao. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House.
