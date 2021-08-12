Chef notes

When eating outside during the hot summer months, it's essential to have light and refreshing dishes. This salad not only checks that box but also holds up in the fridge for days before you're ready to serve it. So, if you're looking for a salad that brightens up your whole spread, toss this one up.

Technique tips: Keep the tossed salad and pickled onions separate until right before serving. This maximizes the onion's flavor and allows them to continue absorbing the pickling liquid.

If making one or more full days in advance, keep the dressing separate and mix in before serving.

When on the go, distribute the salad into small drinking cups and wrap tightly with plastic wrap for easy transportation and serving.

If you are making this ahead of time, reserve half of the Basil-Mint Vinaigrette and allow guests to finish off dressing their own salad while serving.