Peanut Chicken Salad

March 8, 2022
Ingredients

Dressing
  • 3/4 cup Champagne vinegar
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 3 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 (1.5-inch) piece fresh ginger, grated (about 1.4 ounces)
  • 1 tablespoon tamari
  • 2 ounces peanuts, toasted
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
Salad
  • 2 heads romaine lettuce, chopped
  • 1 cup carrots cut into thin matchsticks
  • 1 cup thinly sliced radishes
  • 1 cup thinly sliced purple cabbage
  • 1 cup raw shaved Brussels sprouts
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped mint
  • 1/4 tablespoon chopped salted peanuts
  • 1 (3.5-pound) roasted chicken, meat shredded
  • 2 avocados, peeled and cubed
  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • sesame sticks, finely chopped, to taste

Chef notes

I love peanut anything! So, automatically, this is a favorite of mine. This salad is so colorful, has a variety of textures and is incredibly satiating. And the creaminess of the avocado combined with the crunchiness of the sesame sticks really rounds this salad out.

Technique tip: Be careful not to overdress the salad.

Swap option: If you don't eat chicken, you can also replace it with a piece of grilled fish or shrimp. Or toss in some shiitake mushrooms.

Preparation

For the dressing:

In a blender at medium speed, combine first 7 ingredients and blend. Then gradually pour in the olive oil until fully emulsified. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed; the dressing should be a touch tart.

For the salad:

1.

In a large mixing bowl, pour 1/2 cup of the dressing. Add the romaine, carrots, radishes, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, mint, peanuts and chicken. Toss until dressing coats all ingredients.

2.

Add the avocado to the salad bowl and very loosely toss again. Season with salt and pepper. Taste for seasoning and to make sure there's enough dressing.

3.

Plate the salad in bowls and top with chopped sesame sticks.

Peanut Chicken Salad

