Chef notes

I love peanut anything! So, automatically, this is a favorite of mine. This salad is so colorful, has a variety of textures and is incredibly satiating. And the creaminess of the avocado combined with the crunchiness of the sesame sticks really rounds this salad out.

Technique tip: Be careful not to overdress the salad.

Swap option: If you don't eat chicken, you can also replace it with a piece of grilled fish or shrimp. Or toss in some shiitake mushrooms.