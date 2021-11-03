IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Peanut Butter and Cheddar Grilled Cheese

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
2 mins
SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Chris Grove
Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons melted butter
  • 2 slices sourdough bread
  • peanut butter
  • 2 slices sharp cheddar cheese

    • Chef notes

    To people who question my decision to design this sandwich, I explain the flavor combination as the bigger, better sister to the peanut butter and cheese cracker. Give it a go — you won't be disappointed.

    Preparation

    1.

    Heat the griddle to 350 F.

    2.

    Using a pastry brush, butter one side of each slice of bread. Place the buttered sides down on the griddle. On one slice of bread, spread a nice, thick layer of peanut butter. Don't skimp on this as some of it will naturally absorb into the bread as it warms. On the other slice, lay the two pieces of cheese.

    3.

    When the bread is golden-brown and the cheese has melted, use a spatula to put the halves of the sandwich together.

    Recipe Tags

    AmericanComfort FoodEasyQuickSchool LunchesSandwiches

