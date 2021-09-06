Technique tip: This can be prepared in a pie dish or square baking pan.

Crisps are a flavorful and satisfying alternative for people who want the same peachy goodness of a cobbler or pie but don't want to fool around with pie dough. You can peel the peaches if you like, but I keep the skin on because it fits the rustic nature of the dish and it makes the prep easier.

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 350 F and place a rack in the middle of the oven.

For the crisp topping:

Combine the flours, brown sugar and salt in a small bowl. Use a fork to combine. Pour in the melted butter and gently stir with a fork until clumps form and all the flour is moistened. Large clumps are OK — you can break them up once the topping has had some time to freeze. Place the bowl in the freezer so the butter can firm up while preparing the filling.

For the peach filling:

Cut the halved peaches in half, then each piece into thirds. Place the peaches in a large bowl and add the brown sugar, flour, lemon juice, brandy (if using), orange zest, vanilla and nutmeg. Toss until all the ingredients evenly coat the peaches.

Transfer the peaches and any accumulated juices to an 8- or 9-inch baking pan or pie dish. Sprinkle the chopped pecans on top.

To assemble:

Remove the crisp topping from the freezer. Use a fork or your fingertips to break up any clumps that are larger than a garbanzo bean. Sprinkle the crisp topping on top of the peach wedges in an even layer.

Bake until the crisp is browned on top, you can hear the peach juices sizzling and a fork easily slides into a peach wedge, about 1 hour. Remove from the oven and enjoy straight away for a warm, satisfying treat.

If not enjoying immediately, let the crisp rest at room temperature to firm up before storing, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.