IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From Lands’ End to Sharper Image, exclusive deals up to 50% off gifts for dad (and yourself)

Peach and Blackberry Bread Salad

SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Erin French
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

Vinaigrette
  • 1 small shallot, finely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
For the salad
  • 4 fresh, firm but ripe peaches
  • 1 English cucumber
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves, gently torn
  • 2 sprigs fresh tarragon leaves, stem removed
  • 2 sprigs fresh mint leaves, gently torn
  • 1/2 pint (about 2 cups) fresh blackberries
  • 4 cups cubed bread (nice loaf like French or ciabatta)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Kosher salt and fresh pepper
  • Edible flowers such as pansies or nasturtium, for garnish

Chef notes

The ideal side dish for a vibrant picnic spread, bread salad is a mixture of fresh vegetables and/or fruit with fresh, homemade croutons that soak up all the good flavors. This one can be made into a main event by topping it over a bed of fresh arugula and adding some nice goat cheese. The blackberries, juicy cucumber, sweet peach and summer herbs like basil and mint are a heavenly combination that shines in the warm months. 

Preparation

Make the vinaigrette:

In a small bowl, add the shallots and vinegar. Let macerate for 15 minutes to soften. Whisk in the olive oil. Add a few cracks of fresh pepper.

Make the croutons:

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet, preferably cast iron, over medium heat. Toss in the bread cubes and toast, frequently shaking the pan, until the bread is golden on all sides, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, then transfer toasted bread to a large mixing bowl. Set aside.

Prepare the fruit and vegetables:

Halve and pit the peaches, then slice into 1/2-inch wedges. Slice cucumber in halve, lengthwise, then using a spoon, remove the seeds and slice into 1/4-inch half-moons. Add peaches and cucumbers to a bowl of toasted bread. Top with the vinaigrette and toss to coat. Let sit for 10 minutes, then add the herbs and blackberries and gently toss. Garnish with edible flowers.

Recipe Tags

AmericanEasyEntertainingQuickTODAY TableSummerSalads