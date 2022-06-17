The ideal side dish for a vibrant picnic spread, bread salad is a mixture of fresh vegetables and/or fruit with fresh, homemade croutons that soak up all the good flavors. This one can be made into a main event by topping it over a bed of fresh arugula and adding some nice goat cheese. The blackberries, juicy cucumber, sweet peach and summer herbs like basil and mint are a heavenly combination that shines in the warm months.

Preparation

Make the vinaigrette:

In a small bowl, add the shallots and vinegar. Let macerate for 15 minutes to soften. Whisk in the olive oil. Add a few cracks of fresh pepper.

Make the croutons:

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet, preferably cast iron, over medium heat. Toss in the bread cubes and toast, frequently shaking the pan, until the bread is golden on all sides, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, then transfer toasted bread to a large mixing bowl. Set aside.

Prepare the fruit and vegetables:

Halve and pit the peaches, then slice into 1/2-inch wedges. Slice cucumber in halve, lengthwise, then using a spoon, remove the seeds and slice into 1/4-inch half-moons. Add peaches and cucumbers to a bowl of toasted bread. Top with the vinaigrette and toss to coat. Let sit for 10 minutes, then add the herbs and blackberries and gently toss. Garnish with edible flowers.