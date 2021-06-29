Chef notes

Developing the best pasta salad recipe was tricky: While some acidity was clearly needed to brighten the flavor of the salad, too much caused the pasta to soften and the dulled vegetables, both in flavor and appearance. We liked lemon juice for contributing a nice bright flavor that was neither puckery nor sour. When we turned our attention to the vegetables, we discovered that, as we suspected, grilling and roasting added more flavor to most vegetables (broccoli and cauliflower being the exceptions) than blanching.

Technique tip: Pasta salad can be refrigerated for up to 24 hours; return to room temperature before serving.

Swap option: The eggplant can be broiled until golden brown if you prefer not to grill it.