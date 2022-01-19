Chef notes

This lemon ricotta delight is one of my favorite dishes because it's a recipe you can make in 10 minutes. The sauce is completely uncooked. While it is simple, it's also extremely delicious.

Technique tip: Make sure you save your pasta water, which is going to be used to make the ricotta smooth, and combine everything together well.

Swap options: You can really use any citrus you'd like for this.