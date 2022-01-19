Ingredients
Chef notes
This lemon ricotta delight is one of my favorite dishes because it's a recipe you can make in 10 minutes. The sauce is completely uncooked. While it is simple, it's also extremely delicious.
Technique tip: Make sure you save your pasta water, which is going to be used to make the ricotta smooth, and combine everything together well.
Swap options: You can really use any citrus you'd like for this.
Preparation1.
Ignite the fire and bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. When the water has reached a rolling boil, season with salt until it tastes like a seasoned soup, then add the pasta.2.
Cook pasta until al dente (nearly cooked through, with a small amount of white in the middle and some bite to it).3.
While the pasta cooks, combine the ricotta and enough pasta water in a large bowl and mix to form a sauce the consistency of yogurt.4.
Stir in the lemon juice, a heavy pinch of salt and a grind of pepper. Fold in the cooked pasta.5.
Garnish with lemon zest and serve.