Lemon Ricotta Delight

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(78)

TikTok star ‘Pasta Queen’ shares recipes for cacio e pepe, pasta with lemon and ricotta

Jan. 19, 202204:59
Nadia Caterina Munno, "The Pasta Queen"
Ingredients

  • sea salt
  • 1 pound eliche, conchigliette or fusilli
  • 2 cups fresh ricotta
  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced
  • freshly ground black pepper

    • Chef notes

    This lemon ricotta delight is one of my favorite dishes because it's a recipe you can make in 10 minutes. The sauce is completely uncooked. While it is simple, it's also extremely delicious.

    Technique tip: Make sure you save your pasta water, which is going to be used to make the ricotta smooth, and combine everything together well.

    Swap options: You can really use any citrus you'd like for this.

    Preparation

    1.

    Ignite the fire and bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. When the water has reached a rolling boil, season with salt until it tastes like a seasoned soup, then add the pasta.

    2.

    Cook pasta until al dente (nearly cooked through, with a small amount of white in the middle and some bite to it).

    3.

    While the pasta cooks, combine the ricotta and enough pasta water in a large bowl and mix to form a sauce the consistency of yogurt.

    4.

    Stir in the lemon juice, a heavy pinch of salt and a grind of pepper. Fold in the cooked pasta.

    5.

    Garnish with lemon zest and serve.

    Recipe Tags

    ItalianComfort FoodDinnerEasyQuickVegetarianEntrées

