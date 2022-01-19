IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cacio e Pepe

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(14)

TikTok star ‘Pasta Queen’ shares recipes for cacio e pepe, pasta with lemon and ricotta

Jan. 19, 202204:59
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon freshly and coarsely ground black pepper, plus more for garnish
  • sea salt
  • 1 pound fresh tonnarelli, dried spaghetti alla chitarra or spaghetti
  • 3 cups freshly finely ground Pecorino Romano

    • Chef notes

    Cacio e Pepe is a staple from Rome and it's a recipe I grew up with that never fails to amaze me with its simplicity and richness of flavor. All with only three ingredients!

    Technique tip: My secret for the perfect cacio e pepe is a young Pecorino Romano rather than a drier, aged one. I use the finest grating setting possible — the punched holes of a box grater — to create a powdery flurry of cheese ideal for even melting. I boil the pasta in half the amount of water than I usually would for maximum starch content. Finally, I use heat to my advantage, mixing the cheese sauce and pasta over a very low heat as I toss the two together. All of these tricks conspire to guarantee each strand is bound in a creamy marriage with the Pecorino and black pepper sauce.

    Swap option: If you don't like Pecorino, I suggest a mix of Parmesan and butter to create a very creamy and delicious sauce.

    Special equipment: Peppercorn grinder and whisk.

    Preparation

    1.

    Fill a large pot halfway with water (I use less water for cooking pasta for cacio e pepe than I would for other pastas, so the pasta cooking water is more concentrated with starch). Ignite the flame and bring to a boil over high heat.

    2.

    Separately, heat the ground pepper in a large skillet over low heat, swirling to lightly toast it and bring out its gorgeous aroma, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat.

    3.

    When the water has reached a rolling boil, season with salt until the water tastes like a seasoned soup, then add the pasta. Cook until the pasta is tender, 2 to 2½ minutes.

    4.

    In a bowl, combine the Pecorino Romano and a ladle (about 1/2 cup) of pasta water (aka the tears of the gods) and stir passionately to make a luscious cream.

    5.

    Add a ladle of pasta water into the pan with the pepper (about 1/2 cup) and swirl to infuse it with the pepper's spicy and smoky aromatics. Remove the pan from the heat.

    6.

    Transfer the pasta directly into the pepper pan along with a splash of pasta water (about 1/4 cup). Pour in the Pecorino sauce and toss vigorously until the pasta is drenched in peppery sauce and the sauce is silky smooth. Add more pasta water, a spoonful at a time, if the sauce is clumpy, and stir until smooth.

    7.

    Serve drizzled with any remaining sauce from the pan and garnish with more pepper.

    Recipe Tags

    Italian5 or less ingredients Comfort FoodDinnerEasyQuickVegetarianEntrées

