Chef notes

This dish is all about using the best that summer has to offer. You can store this sauce in a container for about a week. It is also great on thick Italian bread with a slice of fresh mozzarella. I make this a lot for my mom and me when we are having a day together and the guys aren't coming home for dinner. Her garden always has the best tomatoes.

Technique tip: Make sure to generously salt your pasta water, then save about 1/4 cup of the water before draining. The pinch of sugar helps to balance the acidity of the tomatoes. You can also use a drizzle of honey. It's best to add the sauce to the warm pasta and toss gently to coat.

Swap option: This recipe will also work well with Parmesan cheese. You can also use any form of pasta you have on hand.