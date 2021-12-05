IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Step up your holiday style with these fashion must-haves — starting at $11

Pasta alla Norma

A little spice, light tomatoes and a dollop of creamy, cool ricotta makes this pasta dish shine.
Anthony Contrino
Ingredients

  • 1 pound (16-ounce box) rigatoni
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 3 Italian (1½ pounds) eggplants, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 (10-ounce) containers cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 5 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon fresh oregano leaves, roughly chopped
  • Pinch red pepper flakes
  • 1 cup whole milk ricotta (store-bought or homemade)

    • Chef notes

    This simple, rustic Sicilian pasta dish is a family favorite. Sweet tomatoes, earthy eggplant and a little red pepper for spice make it a hearty dish for any night. Normally topped with ricotta salata, this version uses a whipped ricotta to balance the tomato-based sauce with a creamier texture.

    Technique tip: Cook the eggplant in batches for even cooking.

    Swap option: Use shaved ricotta salata instead of ricotta.

    Preparation

    1.

    Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the rigatoni in the boiling water according to the package directions until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking water, then drain the pasta.

    2.

    Meanwhile, in a very large, high-sided skillet, warm 1/4 cup of the olive oil over medium-high heat until it begins to shimmer.

    3.

    Add 1/3 of the diced eggplant and a very generous pinch of salt and saute, stirring or tossing often, until fork tender and lightly browned on all sides, about 6 minutes per batch. 

    4.

    Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggplant to a bowl; repeat twice more with the remaining eggplant, adding more oil as needed. 

    5.

    Add the tomatoes and a very generous pinch of salt and saute until jammy, 6 to 8 minutes.

    6.

    Add the garlic, oregano and red pepper flakes to the tomatoes and saute until well combined for 1 additional minute.

    7.

    Add the pasta and cooked eggplant to the sauce and toss to coat, adding more pasta water, if needed, to create a velvety sauce. Season with salt, to taste.

    8.

    Serve pasta immediately with a generous dollop of ricotta cheese.

    Pasta alla Norma

