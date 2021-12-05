Technique tip: Cook the eggplant in batches for even cooking.

This simple, rustic Sicilian pasta dish is a family favorite. Sweet tomatoes, earthy eggplant and a little red pepper for spice make it a hearty dish for any night. Normally topped with ricotta salata, this version uses a whipped ricotta to balance the tomato-based sauce with a creamier texture.

Preparation

1.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the rigatoni in the boiling water according to the package directions until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking water, then drain the pasta.

2.

Meanwhile, in a very large, high-sided skillet, warm 1/4 cup of the olive oil over medium-high heat until it begins to shimmer.

3.

Add 1/3 of the diced eggplant and a very generous pinch of salt and saute, stirring or tossing often, until fork tender and lightly browned on all sides, about 6 minutes per batch.

4.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggplant to a bowl; repeat twice more with the remaining eggplant, adding more oil as needed.

5.

Add the tomatoes and a very generous pinch of salt and saute until jammy, 6 to 8 minutes.

6.

Add the garlic, oregano and red pepper flakes to the tomatoes and saute until well combined for 1 additional minute.

7.

Add the pasta and cooked eggplant to the sauce and toss to coat, adding more pasta water, if needed, to create a velvety sauce. Season with salt, to taste.

8.

Serve pasta immediately with a generous dollop of ricotta cheese.