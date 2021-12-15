IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

It's not too late! 26 last-minute gifts you can get on Amazon

Panettone Bread Pudding

Warm, vanilla-scented bread pudding made with Italian Christmas bread is a must-make for the holidays.
Anthony Contrino
Ingredients

  • Unsalted butter, for greasing
  • 1 (26.5-ounce) pandoro, cut into 1½- to 2-inch cubes
  • 8 large eggs
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • cups heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup, plus more for serving (optional)
  • teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

    • Chef notes

    Everyone needs a good breakfast on Christmas morning and this is my go-to treat! I absolutely love panettone, a sweet bread with roots in Milan that's studded with dried fruits and candied ginger, to take bread pudding to the next level. This also works really well with pandoro, a sweet, vanilla-scented Christmas bread from Verona, Italy. A little maple syrup is all you need to make this the perfect cozy breakfast after unwrapping gifts. 

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 350 F and grease a 3 ½- to 4-quart casserole dish with butter.

    2.

    Place all of the cubed bread pieces into the prepared baking dish.

    3.

    In a large bowl, whisk the eggs until smooth and evenly combined.

    4.

    Add the milk, heavy cream, maple syrup, vanilla and salt and whisk. 

    5.

    Pour the custard evenly atop the sweet bread, covering completely. 

    6.

    Using your hands, gently press the panettone to submerge all pieces in the custard.

    7.

    Bake until set and golden brown, for 75 to 90 minutes; it should jiggle slightly when shaken. Cool slightly before serving. Serve with a drizzle of maple syrup, if desired.

    Panettone Bread Pudding

    Recipe Tags

    AmericanItalianChristmasEntertainingPartyDesserts

