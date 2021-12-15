Everyone needs a good breakfast on Christmas morning and this is my go-to treat! I absolutely love panettone, a sweet bread with roots in Milan that's studded with dried fruits and candied ginger, to take bread pudding to the next level. This also works really well with pandoro, a sweet, vanilla-scented Christmas bread from Verona, Italy. A little maple syrup is all you need to make this the perfect cozy breakfast after unwrapping gifts.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 350 F and grease a 3 ½- to 4-quart casserole dish with butter.

2.

Place all of the cubed bread pieces into the prepared baking dish.

3.

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs until smooth and evenly combined.

4.

Add the milk, heavy cream, maple syrup, vanilla and salt and whisk.

5.

Pour the custard evenly atop the sweet bread, covering completely.

6.

Using your hands, gently press the panettone to submerge all pieces in the custard.

7.

Bake until set and golden brown, for 75 to 90 minutes; it should jiggle slightly when shaken. Cool slightly before serving. Serve with a drizzle of maple syrup, if desired.