Chef notes

This is by far Katana Kitten's most copiously consumed drink. I named it after the adorable, sweet bears found in Asia. It is also a play on the word "pandan," an aromatic leaf that is a key ingredient that brings an earthy and nutty note to the drink. But most of all, it is a celebration of Calpico, the Japanese soft drink (available in Japanese markets and online). It is actually a perfect modifier, as it brings sweetness that is balanced by a yogurt-like tang.

Calpico also works as an emulsifier, like egg whites or cream, that binds all the different flavors and ingredients together and, when topped with soda, creates a delightfully frothy head. Finally, the Calpico lends the cocktail its white appearance, which we counterbalance with black lava salt on the rim, to re-create the colors of a panda's fur.