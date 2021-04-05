Chef notes

I love this dish because it's so simple, but it's also so easy to mess up. There are key moments that can make or break the dish, but when done right, there is nothing better!

Technique tips: The tiny brown bits at the bottom of the pan are gold in the culinary world. By adding a liquid to a hot pan that was just used to caramelize a protein or vegetable, it "deglazes" the pan. This lifts up all of the fond that was at the bottom and helps to create a flavorful sauce.

"Reducing" a sauce is cooking it until at least half of the liquid evaporates out. This concentrates the flavor of the sauce and makes it thick and creamy.

When potatoes are beaten too quickly, they release starch and become gummy. By "folding" them, it allows you to achieve the perfect creamy mashed potatoes every time.

Swap option: You can swap a portobello mushroom or salmon for the steak.

Special equipment: Potato ricer and cast-iron skillet.