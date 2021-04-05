Ingredients
Chef notes
I love this dish because it's so simple, but it's also so easy to mess up. There are key moments that can make or break the dish, but when done right, there is nothing better!
Technique tips: The tiny brown bits at the bottom of the pan are gold in the culinary world. By adding a liquid to a hot pan that was just used to caramelize a protein or vegetable, it "deglazes" the pan. This lifts up all of the fond that was at the bottom and helps to create a flavorful sauce.
"Reducing" a sauce is cooking it until at least half of the liquid evaporates out. This concentrates the flavor of the sauce and makes it thick and creamy.
When potatoes are beaten too quickly, they release starch and become gummy. By "folding" them, it allows you to achieve the perfect creamy mashed potatoes every time.
Swap option: You can swap a portobello mushroom or salmon for the steak.
Special equipment: Potato ricer and cast-iron skillet.
Preparation1.
Add the diced potatoes to a large pot of salted water and bring to a boil. Cook until the potatoes are fork-tender, about 15 minutes.2.
In a small saucepan on low, heat the butter and 1/2 cup of heavy cream until just warmed through.3.
Meanwhile, heat the vegetable oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.4.
Season both sides of the rib-eye generously with salt and pepper.5.
Carefully lay the steak into the hot oil and cook 5 minutes per side, or until it reaches desired temperature. Remove the steak to a plate to rest.6.
With the pan still on low heat, carefully add in the brandy to deglaze the pan. The brandy may catch fire so stand back and allow it to extinguish itself as it begins to reduce down.7.
Pour in the chicken stock and remaining 1/4 cup of heavy cream and allow the sauce to reduce until thickened, about 2-3 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.8.
While the sauce is reducing, strain the boiled potatoes and pass them through a ricer into a large bowl. No need to peel the potatoes; the ricer will do all the work for you.9.
Gently fold the warmed butter and cream mixture into the potatoes.10.
Slice the steak against the grain, drizzle with the sauce, and top with roughly chopped parsley. Serve alongside creamy mashed potatoes.