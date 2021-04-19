IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY's Mother's Day Plaza is here! Score up to 40% off exclusive deals

Pan-Seared Cod with Lemon-Parsley Orzo

COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Cooked fish on a plate with tomatoes and rice
Courtesy Alaska Seafood
Alaska Seafood
COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 1⅓ cups orzo
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley, plus more for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • teaspoons salt
  • 4 (4- to 6-ounce) frozen cod fillets
  • sliced lemons, for squeezing over fish and serving
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes (about 10 ounces)

    • Chef notes

    Delicate orzo is a great accompaniment for flaky pan-seared cod. All the dish needs is a little lemon and parsley to really make it pop.

    Preparation

    1.

    Cook the orzo according to the package directions. When it's done, drain and put in a large bowl. Mix in the parsley, lemon juice and zest, 1 teaspoon of olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon of salt (or more to taste). Set aside.

    2.

    Run the frozen cod fillets under cold water to remove any ice glaze and pat dry with a paper towel. Brush both sides with oil and heat a large heavy-bottomed/nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Add frozen cod and cook, uncovered, about 3-4 minutes, until lightly browned on the bottom. Flip the cod, sprinkle with 3/4 teaspoon salt, then cover pan and reduce heat to medium. Cook for another 5-6 minutes, depending on thickness and doneness. Cod should be opaque and flake easily with a fork. Remove from the heat, drizzle with a teaspoon or so of olive oil and a squirt of lemon and set aside.

    3.

    Carefully wipe out the skillet. Add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and heat over high heat until quite hot. Add the tomatoes and cook, shaking the pan occasionally, until blistered, about 2-3 minutes.

    4.

    Serve the cod with the lemon-parsley orzo, blistered tomatoes and lemon wedges, and garnish with parsley. 

    Pan-Seared Cod with Lemon-Parsley Orzo

    Alaskan fisherman offers tips on how to choose and serve seafood

    April 19, 202104:43

    Recipe Tags

    EasyHealthyQuickSeafoodEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Feta and Oregano Meatballs with Greek Salad

    Sheet-Pan Fish with Tomatoes and Green Beans

    Lemony Chicken Thighs with Couscous and Spinach Salad

    Kimbap (Gimbap)

    Springtime Pasta Bake

    Guoba with Shrimp Sauce

    Spicy Miso Ramen

    Pepper Teigen's stir-fried spaghetti

    Stir-Fried Spaghetti with Thai Chili Jam and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

    Harissa-Spiced Pasta with Chicken with Green Beans

    Lidia Bastianich's Chicken Scaloppini