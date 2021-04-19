Delicate orzo is a great accompaniment for flaky pan-seared cod. All the dish needs is a little lemon and parsley to really make it pop.

Preparation

1.

Cook the orzo according to the package directions. When it's done, drain and put in a large bowl. Mix in the parsley, lemon juice and zest, 1 teaspoon of olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon of salt (or more to taste). Set aside.

2.

Run the frozen cod fillets under cold water to remove any ice glaze and pat dry with a paper towel. Brush both sides with oil and heat a large heavy-bottomed/nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Add frozen cod and cook, uncovered, about 3-4 minutes, until lightly browned on the bottom. Flip the cod, sprinkle with 3/4 teaspoon salt, then cover pan and reduce heat to medium. Cook for another 5-6 minutes, depending on thickness and doneness. Cod should be opaque and flake easily with a fork. Remove from the heat, drizzle with a teaspoon or so of olive oil and a squirt of lemon and set aside.

3.

Carefully wipe out the skillet. Add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and heat over high heat until quite hot. Add the tomatoes and cook, shaking the pan occasionally, until blistered, about 2-3 minutes.

4.

Serve the cod with the lemon-parsley orzo, blistered tomatoes and lemon wedges, and garnish with parsley.