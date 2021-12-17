If you want a comforting, falling-off-the-bone meat dish without babysitting a roast all day, might we suggest the humble chicken thigh? Braising or pan-roasting it results in that same decadence in a fraction of the time. The trick for this recipe is to let the skin get really crispy in the initial browning phase and then let it finish roasting skin side up, just barely nestled in the sautéed vegetables, stock, and wine — not submerged. This way the meat will stay tender while the skin will get crackly-crispety-crunchety (these are technical terms, you understand). It's the best of both worlds.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

2.

Allow the chicken to rest at room temperature for at least 30 minutes before cooking.

3.

Season the chicken thighs generously with kosher salt.

4.

In a large high-sided oven-safe skillet, warm the olive oil over medium-high heat.

5.

Add the chicken, skin-side down, and sear until deep golden-brown, for 5 to 8 minutes, then flip and cook an additional 5 to 8 minutes; transfer to a plate.

6.

Reduce the heat to medium and add the mushrooms, cooking, stirring constantly, for 5 minutes.

7.

Add the onions, thyme leaves and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are soft and translucent, for 5 to 8 minutes.

8.

Add the wine, scraping up the brown bits and deglazing the bottom of the pan; reduce slightly.

9.

Add the stock and bring to a strong simmer; remove from the heat.

10.

Place the chicken thighs on top of the onion and mushroom mixture, making sure the skin is sitting above the liquid.

11.

Place in the oven and cook until the meat is tender and falling off the bone, about 45 minutes.