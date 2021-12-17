IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pan-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Mushrooms and Thyme

SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(6)
Long Island City, New York, December 13, 2021 (NBC/Today.com/Today All Day): Starting From Scratch - Elizabeth Heiskell teaches Savannah Guthrie how to cook. Photo by Lanna Apisukh.
Long Island City, New York, December 13, 2021 (NBC/Today.com/Today All Day): Starting From Scratch - Elizabeth Heiskell teaches Savannah Guthrie how to cook. Photo by Lanna Apisukh.Lanna Apisukh / Lanna Apisukh
Goop
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(6)

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
  • kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 12 ounces cremini mushrooms, quartered
  • 1 yellow onion, diced
  • 1 tablespoon thyme leaves
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1 cup chicken stock

    • Chef notes

    If you want a comforting, falling-off-the-bone meat dish without babysitting a roast all day, might we suggest the humble chicken thigh? Braising or pan-roasting it results in that same decadence in a fraction of the time. The trick for this recipe is to let the skin get really crispy in the initial browning phase and then let it finish roasting skin side up, just barely nestled in the sautéed vegetables, stock, and wine — not submerged. This way the meat will stay tender while the skin will get crackly-crispety-crunchety (these are technical terms, you understand). It's the best of both worlds.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 375 F.

    2.

    Allow the chicken to rest at room temperature for at least 30 minutes before cooking.

    3.

    Season the chicken thighs generously with kosher salt.

    4.

    In a large high-sided oven-safe skillet, warm the olive oil over medium-high heat.

    5.

    Add the chicken, skin-side down, and sear until deep golden-brown, for 5 to 8 minutes, then flip and cook an additional 5 to 8 minutes; transfer to a plate.

    6.

    Reduce the heat to medium and add the mushrooms, cooking, stirring constantly, for 5 minutes.

    7.

    Add the onions, thyme leaves and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are soft and translucent, for 5 to 8 minutes.

    8.

    Add the wine, scraping up the brown bits and deglazing the bottom of the pan; reduce slightly.

    9.

    Add the stock and bring to a strong simmer; remove from the heat.

    10.

    Place the chicken thighs on top of the onion and mushroom mixture, making sure the skin is sitting above the liquid.

    11.

    Place in the oven and cook until the meat is tender and falling off the bone, about 45 minutes.

    Pan-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Mushrooms and Thyme

    See a preview of Savannah's new cooking show on All Day, 'Starting from Scratch'

    Dec. 17, 202103:04

    Recipe Tags

    ChickenComfort FoodEasyEntertainingHealthyWinterEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice