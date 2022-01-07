SERVINGS
6
Ingredients
Chef notes
The Paloma, a tequila cocktail that hails from Mexico, gets a sober makeover here that is just as salty, sweet and perfect for cooling down any hot day. The bubbly grapefruit seltzer gives body to this gorgeous sip and a big batch will keep the party going.
Preparation
In a punch bowl, combine the grapefruit juice, lime juice and simple syrup. Add the chilled seltzer.
Garnish with the slices of grapefruit and sprigs of rosemary.
Courtesy of "Zero Proof Drinks and More: 100 Recipes for Mocktails and Low-Alcohol Cocktails" by Maureen Petrosky © 2021. Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold.