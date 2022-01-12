IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

White Bean Stew with Cumin and Tomatoes

Padma Lakshmi
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1 cup diced onions
  • 1 green bell pepper, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons minced ginger
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • 1/4 cup dried red pepper flakes
  • 4 firm, ripe tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 cups canned cannellini beans, drained
  • 2 cups kale
  • kosher salt
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • juice of 1/2 lemon
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

    • Chef notes

    I love this dish because it's both hearty and healthy. It’s adapted from a dish originating in North India called rajma, which is made with kidney beans, but swapping those out for white beans gives it a buttery, creamier texture, though it's actually a vegan dish. You may serve it in a bowl over rice or with warmed tortillas.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a deep sauté pan set over moderate heat, warm the oil until hot. Add the cumin seeds and stir for 2 minutes. Then add the onions and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions become translucent or glassy, about 5 minutes.

    2.

    Add the garlic and ginger, stirring for 1 minute. Add the garam masala, red pepper flakes and tomatoes, and simmer, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes more.

    3.

    Add the beans, kale, salt and pepper, stirring for about 5 minutes more. Stir in the lemon juice and cilantro just before serving.

    White Bean Stew with Cumin and Tomatoes

