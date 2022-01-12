I love this dish because it's both hearty and healthy. It’s adapted from a dish originating in North India called rajma, which is made with kidney beans, but swapping those out for white beans gives it a buttery, creamier texture, though it's actually a vegan dish. You may serve it in a bowl over rice or with warmed tortillas.

Preparation

1.

In a deep sauté pan set over moderate heat, warm the oil until hot. Add the cumin seeds and stir for 2 minutes. Then add the onions and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions become translucent or glassy, about 5 minutes.

2.

Add the garlic and ginger, stirring for 1 minute. Add the garam masala, red pepper flakes and tomatoes, and simmer, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes more.

3.

Add the beans, kale, salt and pepper, stirring for about 5 minutes more. Stir in the lemon juice and cilantro just before serving.