Chef notes

This is a Beijing-meets-Canton-style chop suey. "Chop suey" in Cantonese is "cap sui," which means pieces of mixed vegetables. This easy and delicious dish uses leftover ingredients and is quicker to make than ordering takeout. Whenever I eat Chinese leaf, it reminds me of the Shandong Province, with their obsession with leafy cabbage vegetable — a symbol of peasant food. Oyster sauce was created in Guangdong and is a secret umami weapon I cannot live without in my cupboard. The oyster sauce makes the chicken super moreish and works so well with the Chinese leaf, which lends a delicious, sweet bite once softened — a perfect pairing! The wok juices are perfect tossed with egg noodles or drizzled over Jasmine rice.

Technique tip: Cornstarch helps to bind all the flavors to the chicken and seals in juices as it cooks.

Swap option: Use whatever protein you like. For my vegan friends, you can use firm tofu instead of the chicken and it would be equally delicious.