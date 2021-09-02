Chef notes

I love this recipe because it is so simple, healthy and delicious. Hands down the best set-it-and-forget-it recipe out there!

Technique tip: Warming your almond milk will make the oats even softer.

Swap option: Use any dairy or nondairy milk you like; add bananas, toasted nuts or seeds, or shredded coconut; use any seasonal fruit or jam — for example, peaches, strawberries, mangoes, pineapples — instead of figs.