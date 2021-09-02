IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Overnight Oats with Figs

PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(14)
Jennifer Carroll
Jennifer Carroll
Ingredients

  • 2 cups unsweetened almond milk
  • 4 tablespoons agave syrup
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 4 tablespoons chia seeds, divided
  • 2 cups rolled oats
  • 8 ripe figs, cut in half

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because it is so simple, healthy and delicious. Hands down the best set-it-and-forget-it recipe out there!

    Technique tip: Warming your almond milk will make the oats even softer.

    Swap option: Use any dairy or nondairy milk you like; add bananas, toasted nuts or seeds, or shredded coconut; use any seasonal fruit or jam — for example, peaches, strawberries, mangoes, pineapples — instead of figs.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a small saucepot, lightly heat almond milk, agave, salt and vanilla. Whisk to combine.

    2.

    Add 1 tablespoon chia seeds to each of 4 glass jars. Add 1/2 cup rolled oats to each jar.

    3.

    Divide warmed almond milk mixture evenly (about 1/2 cup each) into each jar.

    4.

    Cover securely with lid and set in the refrigerator overnight.

    5.

    When ready to eat, garnish with your fresh figs.

    Recipe Tags

    BreakfastBrunchComfort FoodDairy-freeEasyKid-friendlyMake AheadQuick

