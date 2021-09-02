Ingredients
Chef notes
I love this recipe because it is so simple, healthy and delicious. Hands down the best set-it-and-forget-it recipe out there!
Technique tip: Warming your almond milk will make the oats even softer.
Swap option: Use any dairy or nondairy milk you like; add bananas, toasted nuts or seeds, or shredded coconut; use any seasonal fruit or jam — for example, peaches, strawberries, mangoes, pineapples — instead of figs.
Preparation1.
In a small saucepot, lightly heat almond milk, agave, salt and vanilla. Whisk to combine.2.
Add 1 tablespoon chia seeds to each of 4 glass jars. Add 1/2 cup rolled oats to each jar.3.
Divide warmed almond milk mixture evenly (about 1/2 cup each) into each jar.4.
Cover securely with lid and set in the refrigerator overnight.5.
When ready to eat, garnish with your fresh figs.