Swap option: Meats can be replaced with mushrooms, asparagus, eggplant and/or zucchini to be made vegetarian.

The trick to this incredible sandwich is weighing it down overnight in the fridge. The texture is incredible, and the pressing truly brings out all the flavors.

Preparation

1.

Slice bread lengthwise. Spread pesto on both halves of the bread.

2.

Carefully create even layers of cheese, peppers and meat on the bottom half of the bread, trying not to go over the edge as much as possible.

3.

Place the top half of the bread over your masterpiece and wrap as tightly as possible in plastic wrap, both length- and width-wise. Place flatly in the refrigerator under a cookie sheet the size of the sandwich. Weigh down the cookie sheet as much as possible for maximum squishing. Press for at least 6 hours, but preferably overnight.

4.

Unwrap and slice into 6 to 8 slices about 2 inches wide. Allow to warm up to room temperature and serve.