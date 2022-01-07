This is an Aperol-less spritz. The orange and tea is to mimic the Aperol with bitter tannins, and the fresh orange juice is good base for this drink, which usually doesn't have any orange juice in it, and the orange slice is a typical garnish for the drink.

Preparation

1.

In red wine glasses, fill each glass halfway with ice and a couple thin slices of the orange.

2.

Add the fresh orange juice, the chilled sweet orange iced tea and a few drops of the orange bitters.

3.

Top with the sparkling water.