Making curry paste from scratch might seem totally intimidating, but I promise you, it really couldn't be easier (with a food processor!) and it tastes truly out of this world. This fresh, vibrant recipe is one of my favorite meals because the noodles and veggies can all be cooked in one pan. The curry paste will keep fresh in the fridge for about a week.

Preparation

For the curry paste:

Dry roast the coriander and cumin seeds in the pot that you'll be using for the noodles for 2 to 3 minutes until fragrant. Set aside. In a food processor, add in all the ingredients for the curry paste including the dry roast spices and pulse until combined and the ingredients are broken down and a pesto-like consistency. Mixture should be a stringy pulp, essentially. It should be spicy, tangy and slightly salty. Scoop out of the food processor and set aside.

For the noodles:

1.

Coat the cubed tofu in the corn starch until lightly coated.

2.

Heat a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add in neutral oil to coat the pan. Once hot, add in the coated tofu and sear on all sides for about 2 to 3 minutes per side until golden brown. Remove and cool.

3.

In the same pot, set over medium heat and coat the bottom with oil. Once hot, add in the onions, red chilies, carrots and bell peppers, and begin sautéing. After 2 to 3 minutes, once the vegetables begin to release their moisture and sweat, add in the homemade Thai green curry paste and sauté, making sure to incorporate the paste into the vegetables.

4.

After about 3 to 4 minutes, once the mixture is fragrant and the paste has heated through, add in the peas, water and coconut milk, mix and bring to a simmer.

5.

Once simmering, add in the noodles and cover. Cook for about 5 to 8 minutes covered, until the sauce has reduced and thickened and the noodles are cooked to at least al dente. Taste and adjust for salt if necessary.

6.

Finally, add in the tofu and serve. Top with fresh cilantro and a lime wedge.