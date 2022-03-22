IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

One-Pot Mediterranean Chicken

COOK TIME
1 hr
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Lorianne DeVita
Camila Alves
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 6 large, boneless, skin-on chicken thighs, trimmed
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 onions, finely chopped
  • 4 small carrots, finely chopped
  • 2 ribs celery, finely chopped
  • 2 bell peppers, finely chopped (any color)
  • 3 large cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 dried bay leaves
  • 1/2 cup white wine vinegar
  • 1/3 cup white wine
  • 5 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1 tablespoon honey
To Serve
  • steamed couscous or rice
  • lemon wedges
  • fresh chopped parsley

Chef notes

I love a good one-pot recipe. This one is super colorful, has a lot of flavor and is so easy to clean up.

Technique tip: Browning the chicken well adds more flavor!

Special equipment: A deep, covered, oven-safe cast iron skillet.

Preparation

1.

Preheat a convection oven to 350 F (or a regular oven to 375 F).

2.

Heat the oil in a deep, covered, oven-safe cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Cook chicken skin-side down for 5 minutes, flip and cook other side for another 5 minutes or until browned. Transfer to a plate.

3.

Add onions, carrots, celery and bell peppers to the pan, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until vegetables are just tender. Add garlic and bay leaves. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute or until fragrant. Add vinegar and wine. Bring to a simmer.

4.

Return chicken to pan, skin-side up, and add thyme sprigs. Cover and bake for 25 minutes.

5.

Remove pan from oven and uncover. Spoon sauce mixture over chicken and drizzle honey on chicken. Return pan to oven, uncovered, and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until chicken is browned and cooked through. Serve with couscous or rice and lemon wedges and sprinkle with fresh parsley.

Recipe Tags

TODAY with Hoda & JennaChickenComfort FoodDinnerEasyHealthyOne potEntrées

