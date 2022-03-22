I love a good one-pot recipe. This one is super colorful, has a lot of flavor and is so easy to clean up.

Preparation

1.

Preheat a convection oven to 350 F (or a regular oven to 375 F).

2.

Heat the oil in a deep, covered, oven-safe cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Cook chicken skin-side down for 5 minutes, flip and cook other side for another 5 minutes or until browned. Transfer to a plate.

3.

Add onions, carrots, celery and bell peppers to the pan, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until vegetables are just tender. Add garlic and bay leaves. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute or until fragrant. Add vinegar and wine. Bring to a simmer.

4.

Return chicken to pan, skin-side up, and add thyme sprigs. Cover and bake for 25 minutes.

5.

Remove pan from oven and uncover. Spoon sauce mixture over chicken and drizzle honey on chicken. Return pan to oven, uncovered, and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until chicken is browned and cooked through. Serve with couscous or rice and lemon wedges and sprinkle with fresh parsley.