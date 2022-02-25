IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

One-Pot Italian Wedding Soup

RATE THIS RECIPE
(44)

Settle down with this one-pot Italian wedding soup

Feb. 25, 202205:49
Joy Bauer
RATE THIS RECIPE
(44)

Ingredients

Mini Meatballs
  • 1 pound ground turkey (90-94% lean)
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh parsley (optional)
  • 1/3 cup Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs (preferably whole-grain)
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
  • olive oil cooking spray
Soup
  • 1 yellow onion, finely chopped (~1½ cups)
  • 3 medium carrots, finely diced (~1½ cups)
  • 3 stalks celery, finely chopped (~3/4 cup)
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced (or 1 teaspoon pre-minced or garlic powder)
  • 9 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup dry acini de pepe or orzo pasta*
  • 2-3 handfuls baby spinach leaves, chopped
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Chef notes

No bouquet needed! This beautiful bowl is not actually served at weddings, but rather it’s a fun play on the "marriage" of flavors and textures from the veggies and meat.

But I still recommend saying "I do" to a bowl! This soup has it all: mouthwatering meatballs, nutrient-packed produce, slurp-worthy broth and comforting pasta. Big bonus: It’s all made in one pot — no searing skillet necessary. Also, you can use any small-size pasta you have on hand; truth be told, I sometimes use whole-grain elbows — I know, I know, it’s far from traditional, but it looks and tastes scrumptious.

This soup will be delicious in good times and in bad, for a crowd or just for one. I will love this soup until dinner do we part — and you will, too.

Swap option: You can swap in any small-sized pasta, even whole-grain elbows, which I often do.*

Preparation

For the meatballs:

1.

In a mixing bowl, combine the turkey, Parmesan, parsley (if using), breadcrumbs, egg, garlic, salt, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes (if using). Using your hands, mix ingredients until everything is well-combined, being careful not to over-mix or they’ll become too tough.

2.

Once combined, gently roll about 30 mini meatballs between your hands, forming fluffy 3/4- to 1-inch-sized meatballs that are not too tight or compact.

3.

Liberally coat a large pot with nonstick olive oil spray (alternatively, you can pour 1 tablespoon oil from bottle) and warm over medium-high heat. Add half the meatballs and cook for 2 minutes undisturbed on one side. Carefully flip them over and cook another 2 minutes to sear the second side. Then toss them around for a final minute and try best as you can to sear the remaining sides. Transfer to a plate (they will not be fully cooked, as they’ll finish cooking in the soup). Repeat the same process with second batch of meatballs.

For the soup:

1.

Reapply nonstick oil spray to your pot and warm again over medium-high heat. Add the diced onions, carrots and celery, and sauté for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened.  If the pan becomes dry, mist additional oil spray. Add in the garlic and sauté for one more minute.

2.

Add in the broth and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to medium-low, add the meatballs and dry pasta, cover the pot with a lid and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Remove lid, add the spinach and stir until it wilts into the soup (about 1 minute). Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

3.

Serve immediately with optional Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs on top.

One-Pot Italian Wedding Soup

Recipe Tags

Italian3rd Hour of TODAYComfort FoodDinnerEasyHealthyLightLunchOne potAppetizersSoups

More AppetizersSee All

Vegetable Dumplings

Beijing Meat Pies

Jiaozi With Chicken Filling

These nachos are perfect for tailgating

Tailgate Nacho Packets

Crab Rangoon

Crispy Rice Salmon

Siri's Crispy Rice with Spicy Salmon

Molinaro Recipe

Vegan Egg Rolls

Stilo Recipe

Black Bean Couscous Salad

Holmquist

Everything Pigs-in-a-Blanket with Cranberry Mustard

Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprout Panzanella