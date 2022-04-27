Swap option: Rotisserie chicken can be swapped for chickpeas or beans to make this a vegetarian recipe.

Technique tip: Use kitchen shears to easily cut away any excess puff pastry. Flour is my favorite way to thicken any soups and sauces, just make sure you cook the flour for long enough so the other ingredients can shine.

Growing up, when my parents were out of town or out to dinner, my siblings and I would treat ourselves to frozen chicken pot pies ... and we absolutely loved them! There is nothing like the warmth of a chicken pot pie. It is a feel-good dish that makes you all warm and fuzzy inside. This version slightly more grown-up version is all about celebrating spring with a green veggie-packed, one-pan pot pie that your whole family will absolutely love.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 400 F and prepare a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.

2.

Melt butter and oil in a large cast-iron skillet (10 to 12 inches) over medium heat. Once hot, add the onion, fennel, celery, garlic and thyme sprigs. Season with kosher salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and slight caramelized, about 7 to 8 minutes.

3.

Remove the thyme. Dust the vegetables with flour and stir to coat. Continue cooking and stirring for 2 to 3 minutes more or until the flour starts to look golden.

4.

Add the chicken stock, 1 cup at a time, stirring in between each addition to make sure there are no clumps of flour remaining. Stir in the kale, and bring to a simmer. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes to thicken. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the cooked chicken and peas. Add in minced fennel fronds. Season with salt and pepper to taste. It's important to season the mixture at this stage before covering with the puff pastry and baking.

5.

Unroll the thawed puff pastry dough and dust with flour. Use a rolling pin to flatten any seams. Working quickly (so the butter in the dough doesn't melt), place the dough over the skillet, leaving a 1-inch overhang and press to seal the dough to the skillet. Use kitchen shears to cut the excess dough.

6.

In a small bowl, whisk together egg and 1 tablespoon of water. Brush the top of the pastry with egg wash.

7.

Using a sharp knife, cut 3 to 4 slits in the top of the dough (about 1-inch long each). Sprinkle the top of the dough with flaky salt.

8.

Bake chicken pot pie on a rimmed baking sheet in the preheated oven on the middle rack for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the pastry is golden and the filling is bubbling. Check halfway through cooking, and if the top is browning too quickly, tent with foil for the remainder of the cooking time.

9.

Remove pan from the oven and allow to cool 10 minutes before serving.