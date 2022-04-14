IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

One-Bowl Olive Oil Cake

Lidia Bastianich’s Easter feast: Ham frittata and olive oil cake

April 14, 202207:26
Lidia Bastianich
COOK TIME
45 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
8
Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for the pan
  • cups all-purpose flour, plus more for the pan
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 tablespoons limoncello
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • teaspoons baking powder
  • kosher salt

Chef notes

This is a recipe that my grandmother used to make. It's simple, delicious and can be dressed up in any number of ways — including with poached or sautéed fruit.

Technique tip: It is important to whisk the olive oil, eggs and sugar very well.

Swap option: You can swap orange rind and orange liqueur for the lemon and limoncello.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Brush an 8-inch round cake pan with olive oil and dust with flour, tapping out the excess. Line the bottom with a round of parchment.

2.

Whisk the olive oil, sugar, lemon zest, eggs and yolk in a large bowl until the mixture is light, about 1 minute. Whisk in the milk, limoncello and vanilla until smooth. Add the 1½ cups flour, baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt, and whisk until just smooth.

3.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes.

4.

Cool in the pan on a rack for 15 minutes, then unmold and cool completely before serving.

