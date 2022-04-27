IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Okra Fritters

Ingredients

  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup goat's milk or whole cow's milk
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup cornmeal
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 cup thinly sliced fresh okra (or frozen okra pieces, thawed)
  • 1 cup corn kernels
  • 2 cups vegetable oil

Chef notes

The okra fritters were one of the most popular items on the family food stand menu from before I was born. Fritters are commonly seen throughout Wakanda and this version uses two of the country's greatest crops, okra and corn.

Preparation

1.

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk the egg with goat's milk.

2.

In a separate bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, garlic powder, smoked paprika, onion powder, salt and pepper.

3.

Pour egg mixture into flour mixture and mix with a spatula.

4.

Fold in the okra and corn.

5.

Heat oil in a large skillet to 325 F.

6.

Using a large soupspoon, drop spoonfuls of the batter into the hot oil. Use a slotted spoon or spatula to turn the fritters until they are brown on all sides, about 2 to 3 minutes.

7.

Remove from oil and cool on paper towels.

8.

Serve on their own or with Muhammara.

Reprinted with permission from "Marvel’s Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook" by Nyanyika Banda. Insight Editions, 2022.

