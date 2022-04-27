Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup goat's milk or whole cow's milk
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup cornmeal
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup thinly sliced fresh okra (or frozen okra pieces, thawed)
- 1 cup corn kernels
- 2 cups vegetable oil
Chef notes
The okra fritters were one of the most popular items on the family food stand menu from before I was born. Fritters are commonly seen throughout Wakanda and this version uses two of the country's greatest crops, okra and corn.
Preparation1.
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk the egg with goat's milk.2.
In a separate bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, garlic powder, smoked paprika, onion powder, salt and pepper.3.
Pour egg mixture into flour mixture and mix with a spatula.4.
Fold in the okra and corn.5.
Heat oil in a large skillet to 325 F.6.
Using a large soupspoon, drop spoonfuls of the batter into the hot oil. Use a slotted spoon or spatula to turn the fritters until they are brown on all sides, about 2 to 3 minutes.7.
Remove from oil and cool on paper towels.8.
Serve on their own or with Muhammara.
Reprinted with permission from "Marvel’s Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook" by Nyanyika Banda. Insight Editions, 2022.